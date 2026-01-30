Defeated Sanity - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2165

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the technical death metal band, Defeated Sanity, while on tour with Sanguisugabogg, Despised Icon, and Corpse Pile. Defeated Sanity is currently supporting their newest album, Chronicles of Lunacy.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - November 5, 2025
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Skip Intro
01:03 Driver's Area
02:06 Bed
02:59 Lounge & Kitchen
08:28 Bathroom
11:28 Bedroom
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
