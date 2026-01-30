BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Defeated Sanity - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2165
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
11 views • 13 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the technical death metal band, Defeated Sanity, while on tour with Sanguisugabogg, Despised Icon, and Corpse Pile. Defeated Sanity is currently supporting their newest album, Chronicles of Lunacy.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 5, 2025

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH DEFEATED SANITY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/DefeatedSanity

Instagram - https://instagram.com/defeated_sanity_official


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:03 Driver's Area

02:06 Bed

02:59 Lounge & Kitchen

08:28 Bathroom

11:28 Bedroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:03Driver's Area

02:06Bed

02:59Lounge & Kitchen

08:28Bathroom

11:28Bedroom

12:59End Screen

