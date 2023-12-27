Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Targeting IDF Soldiers and Destroying their Vehicles Penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip — Al Qassam
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
988 Subscribers
110 views
Published 18 hours ago

MORE FIGHTING: Destruction of IDF tanks and a group of soldier. 

“Targeting IDF soldiers and destroying their vehicles penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip”

— Al Qassam

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket