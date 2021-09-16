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EntertheStars: DUNE 1984 is Here... Masks, Needles, Chrome, Shaddam, IRAKIS Desert Wars & Bloodlines [16.09.2021]
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61 views • September 16, 2021
The Vegan Virgo 3 hours ago (edited): Just want to share an experience really quick. Your "Chrome" word triggered me. My daughter was told from her school that she needs to bring laptop Chromebooks home, specifically stated in the conference to be taken home EVERYDAY and charged EVERYDAY. I'm not being exaggerated. This is the wording they used and bold words they used. The Chromebooks are supplied from the school. I wrote a letter to the teacher and denied her request to bring laptop home. Whatever happened to writing homework down on paper and letting the child use their thinking skills? It was absurd.
https://youtu.be/sGE7GGhGgAY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nineteen_Eighty-Four_(1984_film)#Cast
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dune_(2021_film)#Release
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Gom_Jabbar
https://snipboard.io/KShG3k.jpg
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51s0j2YHOYL.__AC_QL70_ML2_.jpg
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Breeding_program
5,493 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TKQkfam_rZI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://youtu.be/sGE7GGhGgAY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nineteen_Eighty-Four_(1984_film)#Cast
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dune_(2021_film)#Release
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Gom_Jabbar
https://snipboard.io/KShG3k.jpg
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51s0j2YHOYL.__AC_QL70_ML2_.jpg
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Breeding_program
5,493 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TKQkfam_rZI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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