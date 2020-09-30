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Exclusive Sneak Peek of The Truth About Vaccines 2020 Docu-Series
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90 views • September 30, 2020
We’re about to witness the greatest health debate of the 21st century, and you’re definitely going to want to have a front-row seat for this...
Check out this sneak peek of our upcoming truth bombshell, coming soon on October 13 - 23! Mark your calendars & register for your free virtual seat. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
No matter where you fall on the spectrum, whether you vaccinate or you don’t, the reality is that the vaccine debate has become THE hot-button issue of our time, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the “race for the vaccine” that is happening now amongst Big Pharma giants.
Filmmakers and health freedom advocates Ty and Charlene Bollinger have jumped headfirst into the choppy waters of the vaccine debate to investigate this topic and share what parents need to know to make the right decision for their kids.
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What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
Check out this sneak peek of our upcoming truth bombshell, coming soon on October 13 - 23! Mark your calendars & register for your free virtual seat. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
No matter where you fall on the spectrum, whether you vaccinate or you don’t, the reality is that the vaccine debate has become THE hot-button issue of our time, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the “race for the vaccine” that is happening now amongst Big Pharma giants.
Filmmakers and health freedom advocates Ty and Charlene Bollinger have jumped headfirst into the choppy waters of the vaccine debate to investigate this topic and share what parents need to know to make the right decision for their kids.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ http://bit.ly/fall-ttav2020
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