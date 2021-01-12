The Big Tech Massacre: Is There A Silver Lining?

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Big Tech has taken radical action over the past few days to cancel and de-platform thousands of social media users, including President Trump himself. Free speech alternative social media site Parler has been blown off the Internet by Amazon. Free speech advocates, including the ACLU, are warning about the effect of such a purge. Is it possible that this over-reach, with its apparent political overtones, might actually benefit free speech advocates once all the smoke has cleared?
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