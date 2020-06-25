Coronavirus: Worse Than Ever...Or More Fake News?

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Suddenly politicians are talking about locking the US back down. They are screaming about a "second wave" and warning that the hospitals are full. We know they cooked the books to pad the coronavirus death count...are they cooking the books again to bring back the panic?