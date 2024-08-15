8/15/24 TRUMP: "In Order To Save The World" Vs. Globalist Occupation!

8/15/24: Today, Trump said "God may have saved me in order to save the world" at his news conference in Bedminster, NJ. As Kamala lies, commits FEC crimes & steals Trump's policies, Americans must ACT during the most important 81 days in American history since 1776! DNC being set up for EFFIE w/100K "protestors" & emergency drills at hospitals in Chicago....And More! You Are Free!





Take ACTION! 81 Days to SAVE AMERICA!

https://trumpforce47.com/





Trump news conference, Bedminster, NJ:

https://rumble.com/v5az9xh-live-president-trump-holds-a-press-conference-in-bedminster-n.j.-81524.html





Venezuelan Gang takes over Denver apt bldg:

https://rumble.com/v5b10yt-commonsense-101.html





Naomi Wolf, X and devices hacked after exposing KH FEC Crimes:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66be55ec4462c439759fa047





Brian Fallon, of Arabella Investments, Demand Justice, running KH's media campaign:

https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-suspicious-rise-of-brian-fallon-the-lefts-narrative-czar/





Lawsuits Begin over KH campaign illegally changing News Headlines:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/kamalas-campaign-facing-lawsuit-north-dakota-radio-station/





Walz, CCP Agent & Mao Devotee:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/3112901/tim-walzs-ties-to-communist-china-demand-attention/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Pmax_USA_Policy_High-Intent-Audience-Signals&gad_source=5&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzpKrvrf4hwMVXTLUAR0wYzLQEAAYAiAAEgJOBPD_BwE#google_vignette





Kamala uses "Joyful warriors" label- straight out of Mao's red book:

https://apnews.com/article/arab-american-auto-workers-harris-walz-michigan-d66fad315f34ec68a50c81b118b18480





Rush Medical, Chicago, has held multiple emergency drills for chemical or explosive attacks during the DNC:





https://abc7chicago.com/rush-medical-center-holds-emergency-drill-emulating-chemical-bioweapon-attack-preparation-dnc-2024/15161366/





https://www.rush.edu/news/democratic-national-convention-and-rush





Kim Dot Com being extradited to USA:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/15/kim-dotcom-to-be-extradited-from-new-zealand-to-us





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!