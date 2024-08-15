BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8/15/24 TRUMP: "In Order To Save The World" Vs. Globalist Occupation!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 8 months ago

8/15/24: Today, Trump said "God may have saved me in order to save the world" at his news conference in Bedminster, NJ. As Kamala lies, commits FEC crimes & steals Trump's policies, Americans must ACT during the most important 81 days in American history since 1776! DNC being set up for EFFIE w/100K "protestors" & emergency drills at hospitals in Chicago....And More! You Are Free!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Take ACTION! 81 Days to SAVE AMERICA!

https://trumpforce47.com/


Trump news conference, Bedminster, NJ:

https://rumble.com/v5az9xh-live-president-trump-holds-a-press-conference-in-bedminster-n.j.-81524.html


Venezuelan Gang takes over Denver apt bldg:

https://rumble.com/v5b10yt-commonsense-101.html


Naomi Wolf, X and devices hacked after exposing KH FEC Crimes:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66be55ec4462c439759fa047


Brian Fallon, of Arabella Investments, Demand Justice, running KH's media campaign:

https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-suspicious-rise-of-brian-fallon-the-lefts-narrative-czar/


Lawsuits Begin over KH campaign illegally changing News Headlines:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/kamalas-campaign-facing-lawsuit-north-dakota-radio-station/


Walz, CCP Agent & Mao Devotee:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/3112901/tim-walzs-ties-to-communist-china-demand-attention/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Pmax_USA_Policy_High-Intent-Audience-Signals&gad_source=5&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzpKrvrf4hwMVXTLUAR0wYzLQEAAYAiAAEgJOBPD_BwE#google_vignette


Kamala uses "Joyful warriors" label- straight out of Mao's red book:

https://apnews.com/article/arab-american-auto-workers-harris-walz-michigan-d66fad315f34ec68a50c81b118b18480


Rush Medical, Chicago, has held multiple emergency drills for chemical or explosive attacks during the DNC:


https://abc7chicago.com/rush-medical-center-holds-emergency-drill-emulating-chemical-bioweapon-attack-preparation-dnc-2024/15161366/


https://www.rush.edu/news/democratic-national-convention-and-rush


Kim Dot Com being extradited to USA:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/15/kim-dotcom-to-be-extradited-from-new-zealand-to-us


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy