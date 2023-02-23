Deborah Birx | "The Report That Said There Would Be 500,000 Deaths In the U.K. and 2.2 Million Deaths In the United States. They’ve Adjusted That Number In the U.K. to 20,000. So Half a Million to 20,000." - Deborah Birx

"I’m sure many of you saw the recent report out of the U.K. about them adjusting,” Birx said. “If you remember, that was the report that said there would be 500,000 deaths in the U.K. and 2.2 million deaths in the United States. They’ve adjusted that number in the U.K. to 20,000. So half a million to 20,000. We’re looking into this in great detail to understand that adjustment.” - READ: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/03/27/coronavirus-models-politized-trump/

