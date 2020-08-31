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Canada : Citizens issue Stand Down Order to authorities after nullifying and outlawing COVID regulations
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109 views • August 31, 2020
Kevin Annett - YouTube - 31 Aug 2020

In an historic act of direct democracy, two Peoples’ Assemblies on Vancouver Island have called upon civil and police authorities to stand down from enforcing COVID regulations or be charged with partaking in a “criminal conspiracy against the liberty and health of the people.”

Earlier this week, the same Assemblies defied COVID regulations by issuing a Public Safety Bylaw that outlaws social distancing, quarantining, masking, and mandatory vaccinations as “unhealthy, unlawful and unwarranted”.

Under this law, anyone who tries to impose COVID regulations can face fines and imprisonment within Common Law Courts established by the Assemblies.

For information see www.republicofkanata.ca and this interview with the Common Law activists:
https://bbsradio.com/podcast/here-we-stand-august-30-2020

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB2NwXjHQFw
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common lawvancouverkevin annettworldwide awakeningpeoples assemblies
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