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How to draw an environment tumbnail
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10 views • February 04, 2021
Drawing environment largely depends on your composition. Positioning everything on the plane is one of the main goals. You can use profiles which charachterize the landschape. For instance of hills or trees. Be consequent in the use of your light source. Drawing lessons by Ariane. https://www.detekenacademie.nl
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