Floatplanes on the Chain O'Lakes

This is a personal project I took on for some old friends and new acquaintances. I had no idea how all of this would be connected to family I've lost recently . It was a great day .
The Chain O'Lakes, or simply "The Chain", is a waterway system in northeast Illinois composed of 15 lakes connected by the Fox River and man-made channels. Encompassing more than 7,100 acres (29 km2) of water, 488 miles (785 km) of shoreline and 45 miles (72 km) of river, the Chain is the busiest inland recreational waterway per acre in the United States.[1]
Located in Lake County and McHenry County, and being a popular outdoor recreation area for the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas, the lakes have drawn weekend crowds of 30,000 and holiday crowds of more than 100,000 people. Chain O'Lakes State Park borders three lakes at the northwest corner of the system. The Fox Waterway Agency, a special local governing body, is responsible for oversight of the Chain O'Lakes.
