Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Viruses' - Baileys, Cowan & Kaufman Respond To Del Bigtree | Dr Sam Bailey
91 views
channel image
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 25 days ago |

4th September 2022

In a recent interview, Del Bigtree suggested that the world is not ready for the “no virus” conversation. 

We take a different view, which is why the “Settling The Virus Debate” Statement was launched.

Dr Sam and Mark Bailey are joined by Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andy Kaufman to analyse Bigtree’s strategy. We discuss why we believe the COVID-19 situation should be used to unravel not only the virus model, but the fraud of germ theory as well. 

References:

1. Del Bigtree Interview

2. The “Settling The Virus Debate” Statement

3. Dr Tom Cowan

4.  Dr Andrew Kaufman

5.  Dr Sam Bailey - Virus Debate Statement Video


Source


FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community
Website

Telegram

Keywords
del bigtreedr andrew kaufmandr sam baileydr tom cowandr mark bailey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket