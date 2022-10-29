'Viruses' - Baileys, Cowan & Kaufman Respond To Del Bigtree | Dr Sam Bailey

4th September 2022
In a recent interview, Del Bigtree suggested that the world is not ready for the “no virus” conversation.
We take a different view, which is why the “Settling The Virus Debate” Statement was launched.
Dr Sam and Mark Bailey are joined by Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andy Kaufman to analyse Bigtree’s strategy. We discuss why we believe the COVID-19 situation should be used to unravel not only the virus model, but the fraud of germ theory as well.
2. The “Settling The Virus Debate” Statement
3. Dr Tom Cowan
5. Dr Sam Bailey - Virus Debate Statement Video
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community
Website
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.