2 Year Old Struck by Multiple Strokes due to Blood Clot...

Read the Full story here:
https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/12/08/miracle-2-year-old-sioux-falls-girl-road-recovery-after-strokes-blood-clots/
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A few months ago, Everleigh Bicek, a 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl had a seizure. It’s a troubling situation for any child, but the cause of the seizure would change the lives of the Bicek family. Jordan and Megan Bicek would later find out from doctors that Everleigh suffered three different types of strokes all at the same time and the blood clot that caused it all is still present on little Evie’s brain. The Bicek family was referred to treatment in Austin, Texas.
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.