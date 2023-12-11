2 Year Old Struck by Multiple Strokes due to Blood Clot...

Read the Full story here:

https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/12/08/miracle-2-year-old-sioux-falls-girl-road-recovery-after-strokes-blood-clots/

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A few months ago, Everleigh Bicek, a 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl had a seizure. It’s a troubling situation for any child, but the cause of the seizure would change the lives of the Bicek family. Jordan and Megan Bicek would later find out from doctors that Everleigh suffered three different types of strokes all at the same time and the blood clot that caused it all is still present on little Evie’s brain. The Bicek family was referred to treatment in Austin, Texas.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1