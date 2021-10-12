The most marvelous Revelation of Apostle John

Unfortunately Christian Pastors are only preaching in accordance with Doctrines and Dogmas of Religious Organizations they are affiliated with. They only consult Scriptures that they believe would legitimize their Religions and allow them to promote their peculiar views of the Gospel. With the great number of Churches all preaching diverse Doctrines, not being affiliated with a religious Organization provides great Liberty to explore and study the Bible searching for the Truth.What you are about to read was written about Christ by the Apostle John almost 2,000 years ago and yet most "Christians" never heard about this.John 12:41 These things said Esaias, when he saw his glory, and spake of him.Some of you may be saying, what's the deal about Isaiah seeing the Glory of Christ, we have read Isaiah 53 about the rejection and Sufferings of Christ?! Just wait, let's place this verse John 12:41 in context and also compare what John wrote to the actual passage from Isaiah that he quoted in John Chapter 12.John 12:37 But though he had done so many miracles before them, yet they believed not on him:38 That the saying of Esaias the prophet might be fulfilled, which he spake, Lord, who hath believed our report? and to whom hath the arm of the Lord been revealed?39 Therefore they could not believe, because that Esaias said again,40 He hath blinded their eyes, and hardened their heart; that they should not see with their eyes, nor understand with their heart, and be converted, and I should heal them.41 These things said Esaias, when he saw his glory, and spake of him.The key passage that will solve this great Mystery of Christ is John 12:40 which is a direct quote from the vision of the Prophet as it is reported in Isaiah Chapter 6:Isaiah 6:1 In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple.2 Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly.3 And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.4 And the posts of the door moved at the voice of him that cried, and the house was filled with smoke.5 Then said I, Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts.6 Then flew one of the seraphims unto me, having a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with the tongs from off the altar:7 And he laid it upon my mouth, and said, Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged.8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.9 And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not.10 Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.You do remember that I previously wrote that the Key verse to understand this Mystery of Christ was John 12:40. Let's read again this verse together with Isaiah 6:9 and 10:Isaiah 6:9 And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not.10 Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.John 12:40 He hath blinded their eyes, and hardened their heart; that they should not see with their eyes, nor understand with their heart, and be converted, and I should heal them.41 These things said Esaias, when he saw his glory, and spake of him.Some readers may still not understand, the Apostle John has revealed to the Church that the Prophet Isaiah saw the Glory of Christ: Isaiah saw Christ sitting on a high and lifted up Throne with the Seraphims.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: