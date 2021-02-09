How to Build an Email List Using a Quiz

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Join us for a new email marketing workshop that will help you write a Welcome Sequence and provide my personalized feedback. You can sign up for that here: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
Take a look at my quiz as a jumping off point for yours: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df
// Resources //
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df
☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled HappyRock