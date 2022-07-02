Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Unravels the Mysteries of Human Ascension

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VA #86 Creator Unravels the Mysteries of Human Ascension
Description:
Why have people witnessed divine prophets undergoing a visible physical ascension to the light? Will the predicted Ascension of humanity be like that? Are humans superior to angels despite their power? If Ascension will only happen when all are ready, when will that be? Will energy of Gaia be the trigger? How will ascended humans differ from the light beings they become in between lives? Creator explains necessary steps to Ascension, and why the first is a human outreach to heal the perpetrators and then ourselves—both are necessary to reach enlightenment through Ascension. Join us!
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