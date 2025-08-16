Turn Around Ministries - Pastor Joyce Swimm Part 01 (2025-08-19)

This is the 26 August 2025 episode of Turn Around With JD Holmes.

"Turn Around" is heard on the Truth Be Told Radio Network every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 12 noon EST.

Truth Be Told Radio Network

White Stones Streaming Network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

www.truthbetoldnetwork.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.truthbetoldnetwork.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.tbtrn.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.facebook.com/tbtrn7⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/kjg411⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Video:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/TBTRN⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Listen⁠⁠ To The Live Streams:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://tunein.com/radio/Truth-Be-Told-Radio-Network-s304402/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://us-radio.com/truth-be-told-radio-network-r13707⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mytuner-radio.com/radio/truth-be-told-radio-network-467526/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.liveradio.ie/stations/truth-be-told-radio-network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.radio.net/s/truthbetold⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.radioguide.fm/internet-radio-united-states/truth-be-told-radio-network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://raddio.net/332067-truth-be-told-radio-network/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://onlineradiobox.com/us/truthbetoldnetwork/?cs=us.amazingvocals⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://theonestopradio.com/radio/truth_be_told_radio_network_us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.rcast.net/dir/62903/truth-be-told-radio-network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://streema.com/radios/play/Truth_Be_Told_Radio_Network_TBTRN⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.fmradiofree.com/truth-be-told-radio-network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://escuchar.radio/truthbetold⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://radio.streamitter.com/station/truth-be-told-radio-network-7DN4U6⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Podcast⁠⁠ Feeds:Amazon Music: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Be-Told-Radio-Network/dp/B09PNW39QS/ref=sr_1_1?crid=11V45WIZQ0JLV&keywords=truth+be+told+radio+network+podcast&qid=1655668546&sprefix=truth+be+told+radio+network+podcast%2Caps%2C68&sr=8-1⁠⁠⁠Anchor.fm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/tbtrn⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/truth-be-told-radio-network/id1630252929⁠⁠⁠Audacy⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.audacy.com/podcast/truth-be-told-radio-network-8a932⁠⁠⁠Audible⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.audible.com/pd/Truth-Be-Told-Radio-Network-Podcast/B09PNWN8GT⁠⁠⁠Deezer⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.deezer.com/en/show/1000920852⁠⁠⁠iHeart⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Radio: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-truth-be-told-radio-networ-104079001/?pr=false&sc=email&pname=national&cid=programming&keyid=Email%3A%20Podcaster%20Portal%20Submission%20Success&campid=01⁠⁠⁠Listen⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Notes: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/truth-be-told-radio-network-truth-be-told-6FfATvZHBSG/⁠⁠⁠Pocket⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Casts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://pca.st/0d437l42⁠⁠⁠Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Addict: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/truth-be-told-radio-network/4096926⁠⁠⁠RadioPublic⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://radiopublic.com/truth-be-told-radio-network-6nmYrd⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/15fhx9JlLbLTfpApKUICaU⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Listen⁠⁠ On Smart Speakers:“Alexa, Play Truth Be Told Radio Network”"Hey Google, Play Truth Be Told Radio Network on Tune In Radio”"Siri, Play Play Truth Be Told Radio Network on Tune In Radio"To donate:Cash App:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://cash.app/$tbtrn