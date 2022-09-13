Mirror. Source

Quadruple C: Corporatism, Counterfeit & Cyber Crime https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdygR6-3dXk





Quote: "Through 2.000 years of Pharaonic terror the French have become very mistrustful, with their national mistrust augmented by the alleged counterfeit cyber crime as by the Naturabuy company (because of the Youtube Freedom of Expression Laws i must put the word "alleged" in the sentence to make the video judicially compatible for publication). Today you need to have a freaking law degree to able to live normally. Here the items that were ordered on August 16th for 440 Euros; no luxury goods but just necessary items to survive in my situation and not freeze to death - and even that they steal of a homeless guy: https://www.naturabuy.fr/Bipied-canon-UTG-montage-rapide-item-7727600.html https://www.naturabuy.fr/COUSSIN-DE-VOYAGE-THERMO-OREILLER-EN-MOUSSE-ISOLANTE-PLIABLE-VERT-OLIVE-39-X-30-X-1-CM-FOX-OUTDOOR-item-9319801.html https://www.naturabuy.fr/CARINTHIA-Tropen-200-item-9008647.html https://www.naturabuy.fr/Duvet-carinthia-defence-4-couleur-KAKI-L-item-6407086.html https://www.naturabuy.fr/Bracelet-Brassiere-Munitions-item-9105015.html l'Article L716-10 du code de propriété intellectuelle qui stipule : Est puni de trois ans d'emprisonnement et de 300 000 euros d'amende le fait pour toute personne : a) De détenir sans motif légitime, d'importer ou d'exporter des marchandises présentées sous une marque contrefaisante ; b) D'offrir à la vente ou de vendre des marchandises présentées sous une marque contrefaisante ; c) De reproduire, d'imiter, d'utiliser, d'apposer, de supprimer, de modifier une marque, une marque collective ou une marque de garantie en violation des droits conférés par son enregistrement et des interdictions qui découlent de celui-ci. d) De sciemment livrer un produit ou fournir un service autre que celui qui lui est demandé sous une marque enregistrée."

-

5G a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele interview https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G is target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r