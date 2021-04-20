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Aquaponics and Environmentally Sustainable Agriculture - A Look into the Future of Non-Soil Agriculture with Dr. Bill McGraw
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45 views • April 20, 2021
Is aquaponic agriculture the future of farming? Development in techniques shows the numerous advantages to soil agriculture. Tune in to learn:
How solid particles affect an aquaponics system
What the first indication of the disease may be within a tank
How plant and animal species can be paired for the best results
Dr. Bill McGraw joins the conversation to discuss the many benefits and future implications of aquaponic agriculture.
Aquaponics are agricultural systems that have the potential to benefit both the animals and plants involved. By combining the farming of aquatic animals and plants with similar requirements, the system can significantly increase the potential for both.
While there are specific factors that must be maintained at certain levels, aquaponics offers many solutions for the future of farming. By staggering crop production, there is the opportunity for consistent production and harvest of food year-round.
To learn more, visit https://www.newaquatechpanama.com.
How solid particles affect an aquaponics system
What the first indication of the disease may be within a tank
How plant and animal species can be paired for the best results
Dr. Bill McGraw joins the conversation to discuss the many benefits and future implications of aquaponic agriculture.
Aquaponics are agricultural systems that have the potential to benefit both the animals and plants involved. By combining the farming of aquatic animals and plants with similar requirements, the system can significantly increase the potential for both.
While there are specific factors that must be maintained at certain levels, aquaponics offers many solutions for the future of farming. By staggering crop production, there is the opportunity for consistent production and harvest of food year-round.
To learn more, visit https://www.newaquatechpanama.com.
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