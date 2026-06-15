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The Advantages of an Expired Property Listing
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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Hello everybody my name is Chris Berger and it’s time for Berger Point.

Expired listings

What exactly does that mean?

Well a seller goes into a contract with the real estate agent say for six months and at the end of six months the house is not sold.

So why isn’t it sold? What happens next?

Well let’s address why it isn’t sold… In all probability it’s overpriced.

So for example, houses you put it on the market for 550,000 hoping to get that and the house is probably worth no more than 500,000 at the top end.

What happens is that the market will recognize that — being the consumer — and they will watch the house and ,watch the house, and watch the house and see if prices are reduced.

Generally over the six months of time your real estate agent will encourage you to reduce the price in order to sell.

However, with all that being said the seller decides just to hold on to it.

So at this point, your house is expired.

What do I do?

Well, my recommendation would be to just let it expire for at least 30 days.

The reason for that is that when you go to relist your house it will come on the market as a new property and it won’t show that it’s been sitting for 180 days.

Because buyers are smart today.

They’ll look and if they see a house has been sitting for 180 days they shy away from it, number one.

Number two, adjust the price more realistically so again if your old listing was 550 let’s go with 525 or 520.

Make a difference.

Make people come and look at the house.

Create interest. Create excitement.

Listen to your agent. They know how to guide you. They’ve been through this before.


That’s My Point!


Keywords
recommendationhow to guideprice in order to sellthe seller decidesyour house is expiredlet it expire for at least 30 daysrelist your houseon the marketa new propertybuyers are smart todaysee a housesitting for 180 daysadjust the priceyour old listinglook at the houseyour agentbergerpoint
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