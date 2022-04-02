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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04-01-2022
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20 views • April 02, 2022
The Liberal Left in this nation are trying to tell us all that the only ones that can save this country is them, yet with everything they do, they just put another nail in America's coffin. And the people are seeing this now and are trying to put a stop to it. We need God's help.
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