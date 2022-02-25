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Why Does Everyone In The Media Want WWIII?
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30 views • February 25, 2022
These morons in the media don't realize they are advocating for their own destruction.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic - Nigel Farage
https://rumble.com/vvsqiq-episode-1665-tragedy-in-ukraine-catastrophe-in-dc-meltdown-on-wall-street-h.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic - Nigel Farage
https://rumble.com/vvsqiq-episode-1665-tragedy-in-ukraine-catastrophe-in-dc-meltdown-on-wall-street-h.html
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