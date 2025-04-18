All the Gold in California - J.D. Dunn - "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://DocTommyScott.com https://RandallFranks.com
Please Share: "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories is hosted by Randall Franks (Officer Randy Goode from TV's "In the Heat of the Night"), the show’s final co-star, and features a 1980 performance by J.D. Dunn of "All the Gold in California" (Larry Gatlin/Parker Lou Music, Songs of Universal Music, Sony-ATV Tree Publishing/BMI). The Georgia performance of the Last Real Old Time Medicine Show was its last of the 1980 season. Some performing on stage for Scott is Scotty Lee, Gaines Blevins, J.D. Dunn and Darrell Sayer. Medicine Show Memories is an Educational Production Copyright 2025 Katona Productions in association with Peach Picked Productions. https://DocTommyScott.com