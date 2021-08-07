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Repent! Jezebel worship of Lilith Draco queen ruler of earth leads to CPS confiscation of your child
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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122 views • August 07, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).

Repent of your Lilith Jezebel worship and worship of genetic family or your children will be confiscated by the CPS

Stop worshipping the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” Jezebel Lilith Draco vampire harlot queen of Babylon, and redefining Bible verses for her, and replacing Jesus with Jezebel in the End Times apostate rebellious witchcraft harlot Church, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s “1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and removing all of God’s spiritual protection to legalize Baal Moloch abortion clinic temple sacrifice, to release black magick energy, to release the fallen angel devils and dead disembodied nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, to replace 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population. If you do not repent, your children will be confiscated by their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar elites’ CPS as child sex slaves for the Satanist pedophile cannibal Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families elites, who you are condoning and giving permission to, by hiding their names and their families who created and own the police and courts and CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and military and governments and banks and jobs and media and CPS, and they will throw your children’s left over human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. The children of the End Times apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian Jezebel worshippers will get killed by the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar elites. Repent, and throw out Jezebel and her Illuminati 501c3 church pastors and 99% religious gutter trash religious Christian freaks out of your churches, so that everyone will be disgusted and angered by you, and expose the black nobility families’ names who run the feminist movement and abortion sacrifice ritual fetus-eating fetus-sacrificing fetus-raping industry, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family, and cut off all your income, and gang stalk you with millions of gang stalkers. Do it now, and repent! If you worship Jezebel, then you will get Jezebel’s nightmare on earth. If you worship God, then you will get Jesus’ joy in heaven. You should know this already, if you truly are a real Christian. Let the Western feminist nations’ millions and millions of Jezebel’s religious Christian freak hordes hate us for warning them, and kick us out of their church as always, and form a mob riot to try to stone us. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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