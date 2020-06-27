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$40 Trillion Stolen to Destroy America: Weaken Society, Strip Wealth & Assets w/ Dr. Sarhan
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86 views • June 27, 2020
Sarah Westall

Dr. Robert Sarhan joins the program to explain how an ongoing racket has been implemented against the elderly to strip families of estates of all assets. According to multiple congressional reports and other studies, this racketeering has been occurring since at least 1980 and has stripped American citizens of $500 Billion to $1 Trillion dollars worth of real assets each year. Evidence exists that much of these assets are ultimately leaving the country. Members of Congress and Senate are well aware of this racket and have failed to do anything to stop the purge. Whoever is ultimately behind this massive crime is also behind the ongoing destruction of the United States.

See source documents - evidence supports over $41 trillion has been stolen: https://sarahwestall.com/20-to-40-tri...

See more of Dr. Robert Sarhan on his Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_vLEYKxfO3aOVDj5sIVLiA

You can also email Dr. Robert Sarhan at [email protected]

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Keywords
policefraudjudgesguardianelderlysarah westallassetsisolatedestroy america40 trillion stolenweaken societymedicatesteal estatestrip wealthdr robert sarhan
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