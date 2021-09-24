The Silent War Ep. 6104: TX Audit, Biden's Pedophilia, Haiti Invades the US, La Palma to Follow?

In this episode of The Silent War-Texas Secretary of State’s Office Announces FULL FORENSIC AUDIT on 4 Texas Counties.“You Got Child Pornography on that Hard Drive – The Pictures of the Young Girl with No Clothes On” – Rudy Giuliani Speaks Out on Hunter Biden’s Laptop.Ivermectin kills ticks too! According to researchHaitian Illegals in Federal Custody Have “HIJACKED” MULTIPLE Transport Buses And Escaped Into the Interior of The US; “They’ve Been Basically Overpowering the Drivers”.Biden Is Flooding the Country Now with Non-Vaxxed Haitian Migrants from Del Rio Border Squatters Camp.California Governor Newsom Signs Bills That Enable Children to Hide Sex Operations and Abortions From Their Parents.#lapalma is erupting, causing many to fear a 200 ' death tsunamiAMA Is Teaching Doctors How to Manipulate Information in Order to Coerce the Unvaccinated.Wuhan Scientists Planned To Release 'Chimeric Covid Spike Proteins' Into Bat Populations Using 'Skin-Penetrating Nanoparticles'."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat