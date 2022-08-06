Ukrainian Defenses Collapse Along The Entire Frontline In Donbas

The beginning of August was marked by the resumption of the Russian offensive in the northern and central directions on the front lines of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In the north of the Kharkov region, positional battles continue in the areas of the Pitomnik, Veseloe and Cherkasski Tishky. After the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation took Borshcheva, they are now moving in the direction of Kharkov.

In the Izyum area, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed clashes in Gusarovka. According to reports from the front line, Russian units may take control of the village in the coming days.

Russian-led forces claimed new victories near the city of Bakhmut. The offensive is being carried out from various directions. On August 3, the DPR People’s Militia confirmed control of the villages of Semigorye and Travnevoe located to the south-east of the city. Advancing from Svetlodarsk, Russian and DPR units reached the town of Kodema.

On the south-eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, Russian-led forces are advancing from Klinove. Clashes continue in Vaselaya Dolina while Zaitsevo remains under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 4, Russian assault groups entered the city of Bakhmut from the eastern direction. Units from the Wagner group are operating in the area. The Ukrainian defense collapsed under heavy fire from Russian artillery. Ukrainian forces also suffered heavy losses after a failed attempt to counterattack Russian positions in the town of Pokrovskoe located on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The fighting is ongoing on Patrice Lumumba Street. Russian forces are yet to take a foothold as Ukrainian forces are shelling the positions that they left.

Fighting reached the industrial zone of the city of Soledar. Russian-led units, including the 6th Cossack regiment of the LPR People’s Militia and Wagner assault groups, broke through Ukrainian defenses advancing from Bakhmutskoe. Fierce clashes continue near the Knauf plant. Heavy artillery duels prevent either of the warring sides from establishing military positions.

Fighting also continues at Yakovlevka and Belogorovka.

In the area of Seversk, fighting continues at Serebryanka, Ivano-Darievka and Verkhnekamensk.

In the area of Slavyansk, positional battles continue near Sidorovo, Bogorodichny, Dolina and Prishib. The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that they regained control of the village of Mazanovka, which was located in the “gray zone”.

In the Donetsk region, Russian and DPR units took control of the town of Peski. The mop up operation let them advance towards the western outskirts of the town and come closer to Pervomaiskoe. Advancing units are expected to develop their offensive towards Vodianoe to surround Ukrainian forces in Avdeevka from the south-western direction.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the growing threat for its grouping in Avdeevka amid the Russian advance to the south of the town.

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