Hezbollah: targeting Israeli bases in Tel Aviv and Netenya with Qader 2 missiles and several kamikaze drones

Hezbollah releases footage for targeting Israeli bases in Tel Aviv and Netenya with Qader 2 missiles and several kamikaze drones.

Adding: Tucker Carlson Tweet

A lame duck president just started a hot war with the world’s most dangerous country. All of us are very close to being killed. Yet somehow the Republican Speaker of the House hasn’t even mentioned it, in public or in leadership meetings. What is going on?

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1859231034564321533

Could it be we have uniparty working for a same boss?







