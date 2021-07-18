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Natural Health Battle Plan - Part 3 with Erin Chamerlik
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35 views • July 18, 2021
Part 3 in the Natural Health Battle Plan Series.
Learn about using basic ingredients for your natural health battle plan:
Natural flu remedies and flu fighters.
Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper tincture
Raw honey
Green Tea
Apple Cider Vinegar
Garlic
Turmeric Golden Milk
Detox Bath
Colloidal Silver – and benefits for sinus
Hydrogen Peroxide in the ears
For more information: https://getbetterwellness.com/flu/
Learn about using basic ingredients for your natural health battle plan:
Natural flu remedies and flu fighters.
Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper tincture
Raw honey
Green Tea
Apple Cider Vinegar
Garlic
Turmeric Golden Milk
Detox Bath
Colloidal Silver – and benefits for sinus
Hydrogen Peroxide in the ears
For more information: https://getbetterwellness.com/flu/
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