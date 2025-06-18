#churchfoundations #salvation #Jesus #Apostle #redemption #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #DrPhilipWoodley #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship





Dr Philip Woodley preaches from Psalm 22 and the Book of Acts to expound Jesus' final instructions, the Ascension, and the appointment of a new apostle to replace Judas Iscariot. Thus laying the foundations for the Church.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a friendly fellowship and would love you to visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is wheelchair friendly, with an accessible toilet.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Filmed on Sunday, 15th June 2025.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.