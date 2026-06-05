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Missing Man Table Ceremony
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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Unforgettable POW/MIA Remembrance Experience: Following a brief but powerful introduction, see the full Missing Man Table Ceremony as narrated by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf and discover the profound meaning of each of the items on or surrounding the display. Haunting historical images, stirring orchestration, and Chaplain Wolf’s deeply heartfelt narration will bring the POW/MIA experience into clear focus.

 

Unforgettable POW/MIA Remembrance Experience! Following a brief but powerful introduction, see the full Missing Man Table Ceremony as narrated by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf and discover the profound meaning of each of the items on or surrounding the display. Haunting historical images, stirring orchestration, and Chaplain Wolf’s deeply heartfelt narration will bring the POW/MIA experience into clear focus.

 

Credits:

Images/video clips are by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf & participants of events by permission with additional professional and military groups listed below:

Images are included by friend in the POW/MIA Cause, Jon Asdourian, and additionally, of Jon Asdourian by POW/MIA advocates, Elaine Johnston/Alan Martin.

 

Special thanks to Ex-POW, Captain Bill Robinson (Ret.) for use of his captivity image.

 

Additional Images & Video Clips are by license via the following:

DepositPhotos, Envato Pro, Pond5, Wikimedia Commons, National Archives, Picryl Pro & DVIDS, Canva Pro

 

DVIDS Disclosure: "The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement."

DVIDS/Picryl Pro/National Archives Photographers: (Names are listed if publicly available)

Picryl – by Gary Lee Todd (various historical images)

DVIDS – by 94th Airlift Wing  (Bataan Death March 04.09.1942)

DVIDS by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead (image – POW wreath)

DVIDS by Specialist Seaman Jackie Hart (Image - Table display)

DVIDS Photo 1 by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox (Image – Table at Military Ball)

DVIDS by Staff Sgt Marcus Fichtl, 24th Theater (images - Jesse Baltazar, 95, Oscar Leonard 97 & Paul Kerchum, Bataan Death March survivors)

DVIDS by U.S. Air Force Photo Airman 1st Class Megan Munoz (image – coin)

DVIDS by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jeff Parkinson (Image - Hurlburt Field Honor Guard)

DVIDS Photo by Lincoln J. Korver  (Image - Newly freed POWs on air flight)

DVIDS U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devin Boyer (Image – Table Display with leaning chair)

DVIDS U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez (Marine Corp dress cap on Missing Man Table)

National Archives  - Scene Camera Operator CPL C.M. Ryan (Military Police of Marine Corp – POW Flag Event)

 

Many POW/MIA photos included in this film were taken by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf of her displays or at the National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville, Georgia, at the time of the historic “The Ride Home” Event, held by Honor-Release-Return.

 

Also seen in this video are friends, Sue Dauber & Bryan Norris, Native American (Hopi)/Marine/Larry Montoya, Moe Moyers & "Bulldog (Honor-Release-Return), (all of whom made significant contributions to the POW/MIA cause).

 

Additional Acknowledgements:

This film is dedicated to those who teach the Tenets of Liberty or defend them, and to their families who support them.

 

Also remembered is Space Force, a new branch of military, that was not yet established at the time of the creation of this ceremony.

 

Special thanks to husband, SSG Charles J. Byerly (Ret.) & Leo Gawroniak for their support in this work.

 

For more artist info: https://annmwolf.info/

Keywords
ptsdww2ww1powmiaddaykiakoreanwarpatriotbikersvietnamwarhonorguardprisonersofwarpoliticalhostageshanoihiltonnamwarmissingmantablemilitarychaplainbikerchaplainspowflagdvidspublicdomainimagesenvatoprolicensenationalarchives
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