Plant Louse: Vintage Slide Series Views of the Microscopic World

Short video footage of a slide from an vintage set of microscope slides of Tiny Creatures. The slide set is undated but is probably around 50 years old.

This slide is labeled "Plant Louse," and was made in Japan. This sample looks like it was damaged during the creation of the slide.



This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. I hope to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera. Thank you for visiting my Brighteon channel. If you like this video please like, subscribe and support. You can see my other videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/macroview