DR LEE MERRITT - COVID VACCINE SHEDDING HURTING THE UN-VACCINATED!

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MOST EXCELLENT recent interview by Dr. Lee Merritt, one of the best truth-telling medical professionals in the public eye. Merritt, celebrated former military doctor and bioweapons expert, offers her thoughts on recent claims that vaccinated individuals may be “shedding” spike proteins or something else that is hurting unvaccinated people – especially women. Blood clots, odd menstrual occurrences, and more are all examined. She says doctors need to listen to their patients, and that something is going on, but more research will be needed to figure out. Dr. Merritt, the former head of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, also spoke about previous research into “self-propagating” vaccines, including efforts to reduce a mouse population in Australia using similar technologies. Finally, she blasted recent CDC efforts to push the experimental shot on children who are not even at serious risk from COVID.