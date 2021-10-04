THE TRUTH ABOUT THE PANDORA PAPERS, BOOSTER SHOTS FOR LIFE AND MARTIAL LAW COMING TO CANADA???

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Some of the worlds most rich and powerful people are now being scrutinized and investigated for holding secret offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes according to a new “leak” dubbed The Pandora Papers. In other news health officials are now saying that booster shots for Covid-19(84) will be necessary every 6 months for those who want to participate in society! Meanwhile the Canadian government is marching towards all out tyranny as they introduce legislation that will essentially give the Canadian military the ability to carry out martial law under the guise of helping society to deal with the plandemic. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers all the latest Covid-19(84) news keeping you up to date on the agenda of the powers that ought not be.
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Sources:
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/oct/03/pandora-papers-biggest-ever-leak-of-offshore-data-exposes-financial-secrets-of-rich-and-powerful?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other
https://www.therecord.com/ts/news/canada/2021/10/04/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-toronto-canada-october-4.html
https://www.richmond-news.com/bc-news/bc-to-begin-covid-19-booster-shots-for-long-term-care-assisted-living-residents-4481676
https://www.timesofisrael.com/nearly-2-million-israelis-lose-green-pass-as-new-rules-enter-effect/
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/september/13/saskatchewan-issues-new-provincial-emergency-order-to-address-labour-mobility-in-the-healthcare-syst
https://sun-nurses.sk.ca/pub/docs/member-resources/COVID19/MO%20sept%2013.pdf
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-military-covid-19-hospital-icu-1.6197926
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/up-to-three-military-teams-to-be-deployed-in-ontario-hospitals-to-deal-with-surge-of-covid-19-patients-1.5402833
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/covid-pandemic-coronavirus-canadian-armed-forces-1.5804063
https://nationalpost.com/news/national/defence-watch/military-leaders-saw-pandemic-as-unique-opportunity-to-test-propaganda-techniques-on-canadians-forces-report-says/wcm/22733c97-39f0-4ba4-8a26-478af5e215f3
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536063-canada-military-propaganda-campaign-coronavirus/
The Panama Papers – Cui Bono?
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-panama-papers-cui-bono/
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-panama-papers-2-0-whos-next/
https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-fake-wolves-fear-campaign-exposed-but-you-wont-believe-what-they-are-doing-now/