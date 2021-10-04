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THE TRUTH ABOUT THE PANDORA PAPERS, BOOSTER SHOTS FOR LIFE AND MARTIAL LAW COMING TO CANADA???
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161 views • October 04, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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Some of the worlds most rich and powerful people are now being scrutinized and investigated for holding secret offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes according to a new “leak” dubbed The Pandora Papers. In other news health officials are now saying that booster shots for Covid-19(84) will be necessary every 6 months for those who want to participate in society! Meanwhile the Canadian government is marching towards all out tyranny as they introduce legislation that will essentially give the Canadian military the ability to carry out martial law under the guise of helping society to deal with the plandemic. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers all the latest Covid-19(84) news keeping you up to date on the agenda of the powers that ought not be.

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Sources:

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/oct/03/pandora-papers-biggest-ever-leak-of-offshore-data-exposes-financial-secrets-of-rich-and-powerful?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

https://www.therecord.com/ts/news/canada/2021/10/04/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-toronto-canada-october-4.html

https://www.richmond-news.com/bc-news/bc-to-begin-covid-19-booster-shots-for-long-term-care-assisted-living-residents-4481676

https://www.timesofisrael.com/nearly-2-million-israelis-lose-green-pass-as-new-rules-enter-effect/

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/september/13/saskatchewan-issues-new-provincial-emergency-order-to-address-labour-mobility-in-the-healthcare-syst

https://sun-nurses.sk.ca/pub/docs/member-resources/COVID19/MO%20sept%2013.pdf

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-military-covid-19-hospital-icu-1.6197926

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/up-to-three-military-teams-to-be-deployed-in-ontario-hospitals-to-deal-with-surge-of-covid-19-patients-1.5402833

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/covid-pandemic-coronavirus-canadian-armed-forces-1.5804063

https://nationalpost.com/news/national/defence-watch/military-leaders-saw-pandemic-as-unique-opportunity-to-test-propaganda-techniques-on-canadians-forces-report-says/wcm/22733c97-39f0-4ba4-8a26-478af5e215f3

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536063-canada-military-propaganda-campaign-coronavirus/

The Panama Papers – Cui Bono?
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-panama-papers-cui-bono/

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-panama-papers-2-0-whos-next/

https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-fake-wolves-fear-campaign-exposed-but-you-wont-believe-what-they-are-doing-now/
Keywords
vaccinecanadamarshal lawsociological operationboosterpress for truth pressfortruth
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