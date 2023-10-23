Hamas and ISIS are Israeli funded and created by MOSSAD to keep hatred going in mid east

Yes my friends, jews love to stage events to use as pretexts to murder and commit genocide. Jews are masters of deception and the great con. By using their matrix of media control to spin their narrative. Remember, the Israeli military motto is, "by deception thou shall make war"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.