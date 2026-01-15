Giving Back in El Salvador: Thanksgiving 2025 at States Diner

📍 LOCATION:

This Thanksgiving in El Salvador reminded me what true gratitude feels like.

We celebrated Thanksgiving 2025 at States Diner in San Salvador — a restaurant with a heart as big as its portions — alongside the inspiring Kurt Ackermann and his incredible Sus Hijos Foundation team.

Here, Thanksgiving isn’t about turkey and pie (although there’s plenty of that). It’s about hope, second chances, and love that crosses borders.

Sus Hijos (His Children) is a registered nonprofit (NGO 501c3) that supports children, teens, and families from orphanages and vulnerable communities throughout El Salvador. Each year, they host a Thanksgiving dinner at States Diner, where locals, expats, and volunteers gather to serve others and celebrate God’s blessings.

At the heart of it all is the Angel Tree, filled with names of children who will receive gifts donated by kind-hearted visitors and volunteers. From Super China toy shopping to watching the tree overflow with presents, this day was a beautiful reminder of the power of giving.

This video also highlights other life-changing organizations in El Salvador doing incredible work:

PEN (Providing Essential Nutrients) — delivering nutrition packs to moms and children in remote mountain areas.









Mi Casa Kids Foundation — offering homes and shelter for children, teens, and mothers through their “House of Life.”









Murph’s Life Foundation — building homes and empowering families across Central America.









So if you’re looking for ways to give back this Christmas, or your church is seeking a mission trip with purpose, these organizations are changing lives every single day.

🙏 From all of us here in El Salvador — Happy Thanksgiving!

And thank you to Kurt Ackermann, States Diner, and the Sus Hijos family for reminding us what real gratitude looks like.

🍳 Visit States Diner in San Salvador: https://maps.app.goo.gl/hJTGZWfjXN1H3XsD9

🌐 Learn about Sus Hijos: https://www.sushijos.org

🌐 Learn about Mi Casa Kids: https://www.micasakids.org

🌐 Learn about Murph’s Life: https://www.murphslife.org





🎯 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Thanksgiving in El Salvador is about community and giving back.









Kurt Ackermann’s Sus Hijos Foundation helps vulnerable children and families.









States Diner is more than a restaurant — it’s a mission of hope and purpose.









Supporting NGOs like PEN, Mi Casa Kids, and Murph’s Life Foundation makes a real difference.









Gratitude and generosity transcend culture and borders.





