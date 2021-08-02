Breakthrough cases, stats, news and medical journals about how mutations occur!

This video goes over recent news articles showing how there are many breakthrough cases occurring and that one method of viruses mutating is by vaccinations! Also share two words from others at the end about the current virus.You can get legal help here if you are being pressured to take the V!!Vaccines & The LawCindyCDC warns in internal document that 'war has changed' with the coronavirusVaccinated People With Breakthrough Infections Can Spread The Delta Variant, CDC SaysCOVID: Breakthrough Cases Surge Among San Francisco Hospital StaffCOVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the StatesCDC Scaled Back Hunt for Breakthrough Cases Just as the Delta Variant Grew​​​​​​Bloomberg identified more than 100,000 vaccine breakthroughsVaccines Are Pushing Pathogens to EvolveVaccines Could Drive The Evolution Of More COVID-19 MutantsWhere is the Protection of the “V”?Further Note on the Breach/Breakthrough.JULY 30, 2021 by MCKANACorona, The MutationsJULY 8, 2021 by MCKANA