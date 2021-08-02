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Breakthrough cases, stats, news and medical journals about how mutations occur!
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50 views • August 02, 2021
This video goes over recent news articles showing how there are many breakthrough cases occurring and that one method of viruses mutating is by vaccinations! Also share two words from others at the end about the current virus.
You can get legal help here if you are being pressured to take the V!!
Vaccines & The Law
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law/
Cindy
CDC warns in internal document that 'war has changed' with the coronavirus
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/cdc-warns-internal-document-war-has-changed-coronavirus-n1275478
Vaccinated People With Breakthrough Infections Can Spread The Delta Variant, CDC Says
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/30/1022867219/cdc-study-provincetown-delta-vaccinated-breakthrough-mask-guidance
COVID: Breakthrough Cases Surge Among San Francisco Hospital Staff
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/07/30/covid-breakthrough-cases-surge-among-san-francisco-hospital-staff/
COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States
https://www.kff.org/policy-watch/covid-19-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-data-from-the-states/
CDC Scaled Back Hunt for Breakthrough Cases Just as the Delta Variant Grew
Bloomberg identified more than 100,000 vaccine breakthroughs
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-30/cdc-scaled-back-hunt-for-breakthrough-cases-just-as-the-delta-variant-grew
Vaccines Are Pushing Pathogens to Evolve
https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-vaccines-can-drive-pathogens-to-evolve-20180510/
Vaccines Could Drive The Evolution Of More COVID-19 Mutants
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/09/965703047/vaccines-could-drive-the-evolution-of-more-covid-19-mutants
Where is the Protection of the “V”?
Further Note on the Breach/Breakthrough.
JULY 30, 2021 by MCKANA
https://444prophecynews.com/where-is-the-protection-of-the-v-mckana/
Corona, The Mutations
JULY 8, 2021 by MCKANA
https://444prophecynews.com/corona-the-mutations-mckana/
You can get legal help here if you are being pressured to take the V!!
Vaccines & The Law
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law/
Cindy
CDC warns in internal document that 'war has changed' with the coronavirus
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/cdc-warns-internal-document-war-has-changed-coronavirus-n1275478
Vaccinated People With Breakthrough Infections Can Spread The Delta Variant, CDC Says
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/30/1022867219/cdc-study-provincetown-delta-vaccinated-breakthrough-mask-guidance
COVID: Breakthrough Cases Surge Among San Francisco Hospital Staff
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/07/30/covid-breakthrough-cases-surge-among-san-francisco-hospital-staff/
COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States
https://www.kff.org/policy-watch/covid-19-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-data-from-the-states/
CDC Scaled Back Hunt for Breakthrough Cases Just as the Delta Variant Grew
Bloomberg identified more than 100,000 vaccine breakthroughs
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-30/cdc-scaled-back-hunt-for-breakthrough-cases-just-as-the-delta-variant-grew
Vaccines Are Pushing Pathogens to Evolve
https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-vaccines-can-drive-pathogens-to-evolve-20180510/
Vaccines Could Drive The Evolution Of More COVID-19 Mutants
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/09/965703047/vaccines-could-drive-the-evolution-of-more-covid-19-mutants
Where is the Protection of the “V”?
Further Note on the Breach/Breakthrough.
JULY 30, 2021 by MCKANA
https://444prophecynews.com/where-is-the-protection-of-the-v-mckana/
Corona, The Mutations
JULY 8, 2021 by MCKANA
https://444prophecynews.com/corona-the-mutations-mckana/
Keywords
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