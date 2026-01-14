BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healing For The Fractured Soul 53 | Borderline Personality Part 2 | Helping Emotional Dysregulation
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
4 days ago

This week, we will continue or deep dive into Borderline Personality! Have you ever been told you are "just too sensitive?" Or perhaps someone you love experiences giant swings in emotion over things that don't seem like that big of a deal. You may be dealing with borderline personality disorder. Think of borderline as thin skin with a big heart. You may lash out in rage, only to then feel incredibly awful and apologize. To those on the outside, it appears you become a different person entirely. That's referred to as "switching", and borderlines switch when they are triggered. Tonight, we will dive into ways to help yourself or a loved one navigate these emotional extremes and live a fulfilled, peaceful life! Borderline personality is treatable, but it takes conscious work and effort; adding in the love of God can send these swings into the distant past! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-53/

Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationmental healthdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselingmental health disordershealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeborderlineinner healingborderline personality disordermpdsplit personalitiesdysregulationdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsdisregulation
