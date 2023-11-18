Big explosions are happening at the US Harir Base in Erbil

The US Harir base in Erbil in northern Iraq was heavily attacked by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance with Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Ababil-2. Massive explosions are occurring and smoke is rising at the oil depot of the military base, following reports that this is a clear message to the American occupiers to leave the Middle East.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
