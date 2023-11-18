Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big explosions are happening at the US Harir Base in Erbil
channel image
The Prisoner
8855 Subscribers
Shop now
369 views
Published Yesterday

The US Harir base in Erbil in northern Iraq was heavily attacked by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance with Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Ababil-2. Massive explosions are occurring and smoke is rising at the oil depot of the military base, following reports that this is a clear message to the American occupiers to leave the Middle East.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
iraqerbilbig explosionsus harir baseiraqi islamic resistanceababil-2 drones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket