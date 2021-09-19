Alex Jones Show Sunday - 9/19/21

Sep 19, 2021"Sunday Live: Biden Surrenders Southern Border for U.N. One-World Government Takeover - FULL SHOW! 09/19/21"The Alex Jones ShowGuest host Owen Shroyer breaks down how the Biden administration has forsaken the southern border as tribute to the globalists’ One World government takeover. Meanwhile, the U.N. elite are exempted from New York City’s vaccine mandate as they prepare to gather for the General Assembly to discuss COVID restrictions for the rest of the world.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The Alex Jones Show is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday