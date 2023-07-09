Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can you discern the times of 2023?
channel image
PRB Ministry
27 Subscribers
28 views
Published 21 hours ago

1Thess lesson #107. Spiritual discernment does not come to a Believer caught up in religion and emotions. The days of Noah are used as a reference to the trends, seasons and stages that begin toward the end of the Church Age before the Rapture and then into the 7 years of Tribulation. There is a progression of labor pains that will accumulate into a peak before the Lord Jesus Christ returns. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket