Can you discern the times of 2023?

1Thess lesson #107. Spiritual discernment does not come to a Believer caught up in religion and emotions. The days of Noah are used as a reference to the trends, seasons and stages that begin toward the end of the Church Age before the Rapture and then into the 7 years of Tribulation. There is a progression of labor pains that will accumulate into a peak before the Lord Jesus Christ returns.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.