Stew Peters Full Show: They Can`t Hide MASS GENOCIDE

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Former Democrat millionaire donor, Steve Kirsch, drops bombshells about the vaccine genocide! The media is on the wrong side, and shoving the Truth about the vaccine under the rug.
Odessa Orlewicz joins us today to discuss the doctors that are dropping like flies in Canada, and the culprit is the deadly vaccine forced upon them by the tyrannical government.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins the show to detail the fibrous clots which are completely synthetic growths, causing thousands to drop dead!
Albert Benavides Joins to expose how the placebo injections were distributed to world leaders, and how VAERS is deleting huge amounts of data supporting that the vaccine is deadly.