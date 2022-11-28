Create New Account
George Floyd Psy-op About to be Exposed: Journalist Maryam Henein
3 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

The phony narrative surrounding George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis kicked off a carefully orchestrated Black Lives Matter Revolution, is about to be revealed in an explosive new documentary, explained documentary maker, author and investigative journalist Maryam Heinen in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Heinen, who has done vast amounts of original research over two years on this, says Americans were subjected to lies and even a "multi-layered psyop" [psychological operation] regarding Floyd's death to usher in a "Color Revolution" in America. The interview also includes a sneak preview of the upcoming movie with some of the never-before-seen footage obtained for the documentary.


