My medic first aid kit review // Range Medic. Don't go to the range without it!

Have you ever wondered if you should carry a first aid kit to the range? Sure we are safety-minded working with firearms, but what if?Although this is a longer video, I encourage you to watch this My Medic First Aid Kit review. This is the My Medic Range Medic Advanced kit, however, they have several other kits like the MyFak (ifak) kit that might work just as well for you although it is a little larger.Of course, just having a kit is not enough, you still need training. I encourage everyone to take a basic first aid course. However, If you purchase an advanced kit from My Medic, you will get some training that you can watch to learn how to do some advanced life-saving first aid.Use Code TRB20 for 20% off your MyMedic.com order after you watch this My Medic Review.#mymedic #firstaid #trb @The Rogue Banshee @My MedicVideo Index:Intro - 0:00Disclaimer - 0:36Range Medic Advanced Overview - 1:30Tourniquet - 1:59Range Medic Advanced Main Pack Contents- 3:24Contents have instructions - 5:47Weatherproof packaging - 6:42Standard vs Advanced - 7:17Marker not included - 7:44Advanced Bag Construction - 8:59My thoughts on the Range Medic Advanced - 10:19TRB20 - 11:37-------Social MediaWebsiteInstagramFacebook--------------Gear that I runComputerStudioCamera and MicMy 3d Printer setup--------------CreditsThe Rogue Banshee Original ContentCredit: Jason Schaller-------The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.