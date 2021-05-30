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My medic first aid kit review // Range Medic. Don't go to the range without it!
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145 views • May 30, 2021
Have you ever wondered if you should carry a first aid kit to the range? Sure we are safety-minded working with firearms, but what if?
Although this is a longer video, I encourage you to watch this My Medic First Aid Kit review. This is the My Medic Range Medic Advanced kit, however, they have several other kits like the MyFak (ifak) kit that might work just as well for you although it is a little larger.
Of course, just having a kit is not enough, you still need training. I encourage everyone to take a basic first aid course. However, If you purchase an advanced kit from My Medic, you will get some training that you can watch to learn how to do some advanced life-saving first aid.
Use Code TRB20 for 20% off your MyMedic.com order after you watch this My Medic Review.
#mymedic #firstaid #trb @The Rogue Banshee @My Medic
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Disclaimer - 0:36
Range Medic Advanced Overview - 1:30
Tourniquet - 1:59
Range Medic Advanced Main Pack Contents- 3:24
Contents have instructions - 5:47
Weatherproof packaging - 6:42
Standard vs Advanced - 7:17
Marker not included - 7:44
Advanced Bag Construction - 8:59
My thoughts on the Range Medic Advanced - 10:19
TRB20 - 11:37
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Although this is a longer video, I encourage you to watch this My Medic First Aid Kit review. This is the My Medic Range Medic Advanced kit, however, they have several other kits like the MyFak (ifak) kit that might work just as well for you although it is a little larger.
Of course, just having a kit is not enough, you still need training. I encourage everyone to take a basic first aid course. However, If you purchase an advanced kit from My Medic, you will get some training that you can watch to learn how to do some advanced life-saving first aid.
Use Code TRB20 for 20% off your MyMedic.com order after you watch this My Medic Review.
#mymedic #firstaid #trb @The Rogue Banshee @My Medic
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Disclaimer - 0:36
Range Medic Advanced Overview - 1:30
Tourniquet - 1:59
Range Medic Advanced Main Pack Contents- 3:24
Contents have instructions - 5:47
Weatherproof packaging - 6:42
Standard vs Advanced - 7:17
Marker not included - 7:44
Advanced Bag Construction - 8:59
My thoughts on the Range Medic Advanced - 10:19
TRB20 - 11:37
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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