New Solution Series Podcast with Corey Lynn and James White

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We are producing 24 episodes annually, to bring you solutions, resources, and tools from brilliant individuals. We are focused on areas such as food resources and how-tos, local community building, survival and preparedness, alternative resources, wellness and healthcare, financial tips, and so much more. This is all about solutions, not problems, so get in here!
https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/special-announcement-new-solution-series/