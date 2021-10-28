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FULL SHOW: Ron DeSantis Says, “Assume MSM Is Lying” — He’s Right!
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80 views • October 28, 2021
Ron DeSantis tells it like it is and has CNN all upset when he says to assume the mainstream media is lying to you. Republican Senators gave Merrick Garland a grilling today on the Hill, setting the stage for Republicans in Congress to start pushing back against big government corruption and develop a sense of urgency. The Democrat media alliance is continuing their pursuit of a race war in this country, and having success in major cities.
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