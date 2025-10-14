In the Sumy region, the Lancet loitering munition, developed by the Russian Armed Forces’ Rubicon Centre, destroyed a Ukrainian air defense system mounted on a DAF truck and equipped with a launcher for firing 70 mm APKWS missiles. This system is specifically designed to combat drones. This is the first time it has been destroyed.

Russian army assault units have occupied Borovskaya Andreyevka, which is located to the south of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Should the bridge across the Oskol River be destroyed by Russian air strikes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be forced to retreat to the river.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have expanded their zone of control to the north of the city, advancing towards Radkivka from the west.

There is still fierce fighting in Yampol village. Russian forces are advancing towards the village center.

Units of Russia’s 3rd Combined Arms Army have finished clearing the forest in the Dronivka area, advancing towards the railway bridge in the village itself. Having captured mine number 6, the Russians advanced towards the Bakhmutka River, breaking into the south-eastern part of the village.

On the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front line, Russian advance units broke through from Grigorivka to the Seversky Donez Canal, heading towards the village of Novomarkovo.

The operational situation in Pokrovsk did not change significantly and remained critical for Ukrainian army units. The absence of attempts to alter the course of urban combat indicates that the primary objective of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city is to delay the advance of Russian forces for as long as possible.

The Russian army is advancing along the Pokrovsk-Gulyaipole front. They have captured positions north of Aleksandrograd, along the Volchya River.

Meanwhile, further south, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have retreated from the village of Alekseevka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian forces are conducting combat operations in Poltavka in the Gulyaipole area, advancing northwards along the eastern bank of the Yanchur River.

Following the successes of the previous two days, the Russian army command took an operational pause in the Zaporizhzhia sector. After rotating frontline units and replenishing personnel and ammunition, the offensive towards the regional center will resume.

Over the past day, the situation on the Ukrainian conflict fronts continued to develop in favor of the Russian forces. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted a counteroffensive north of Kupyansk, achieving some tactical successes. In turn, the Russian army has almost completed the capture of Pokrovsk and is advancing successfully in several other directions.

_______________________________________________________________________

Mirrored - South Front

