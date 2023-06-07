Create New Account
IS ROBERT KENNEDY JR THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE US? PART 1
Provocateur Astrology
WE WILL LOOK AT TODAY'S CHART THEN DELVE INTO ROBERT KENNEDY JR'S ASTROLOGICAL CHART. TOMORROW WE WILL LOOK AT TRANSITS FOR KEY ELECTION EVENTS COMING UP , PROGRESSIONS AND PROFECTION YEAR. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rubmble, Brighteon, odysee, Twiiter Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology 2 on Youtube #ROBERTKENNDYJR #ASTROLOGY #horoscope

