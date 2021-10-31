1st-Ever Rapture Movie "Thief In The Night" Theme Song 'I Wish We'd All Been Ready' 1973

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Classic theme song from classic 1973 'rapture' movie 'A Thief In the Night' - "I Wish We'd All Been Ready"
"There's no time to change your mind... the Son has come... and you've been left behind..."
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see also: 1941 "The Rapture" -- Oldest Known Film On Biblical Rapture:
https://www.brighteon.com/38123e55-d176-4407-ad2a-568dff3b47cb
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source: 1st-Ever Rapture Movie 1973 'Thief In The Night' Theme Song - 'I Wish We'd All Been Ready' (But You've Been Left Behind):
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2019/12/1st-ever-rapture-movie-1973-thief-in.html