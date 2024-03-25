LANDLORD ASKING TANANTS TO LEAVE SO SHE CAN RENOVATE AND HOUSE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS. COMING TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU? SO, THIS IS HOW IT HAPPENS?

IF YOUD LIKE TP SEE THIS VIDEO WITHOUT BRIGHTEON DISTORTING MY FACE, GO TO BITCHUTE@ LetsBoGrandon

Yes, you saw that rifht. We re being asked to leave so our landlord can, apparently, house illegals... I have, in what is my opinion, DEFINITELY a shady landlord, who's in the real estate biz. So, I don't know if this is due to slick maneuvering and meeting certain requirements or if it's a new thing and shes just ahead of the curve. But whatever this I, I guarantee we re gonna see more of this. I promise ya, we re gonna see more of this FOR SURE. Give Americans a chance to sell each other out and we can't wait. And according to her notes, it's 1400$ per person she's gonna get from this Service and Shelter program I think it is. She had the paperwork on her clipboard we got to see for a couple mins before she came back for it. Shes taking our oversized 3 bdrm and remodeling it into a 5 bedroom to house 10 illegal migrants. She had a FEMA printout w resourc lists AND another piece of paper ht had the Homeland Security logo on it. Anyway, regardless, this is what's happening. Here, in rural America. I run my own biz. My roommate is a chef. All we do is work and we re being sold the F out... And I'm wondering if this is happening to anyone else. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

